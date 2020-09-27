Quebec home daycare workers end strike after reaching agreement-in-principle

The union representing Quebec home daycare workers has reached an agreement-in-principle with the provincial government, ending the unlimited general strike launched on Monday Sept. 21.

The union, FIPEQ-CSQ, represents some 10,000 workers across the province. They will be back at work Monday morning.

FIPEQ-CSQ hasn't yet published any details about the agreement-in-principle. Union members will vote on the proposed deal between Oct. 2 and 4.

On Sunday afternoon, Quebec Families Minister Mathiew Lacombe posted to his Facebook page, confirming the union and the Ministry had struck a tentative agreement.

"I am very satisfied that the mediation that began almost a week ago has worked and that we have reached an agreement satisfactory to both parties," he wrote.

Lacombe added that he wanted to acknowledge the "exceptional work" of home daycare workers in Quebec.

"We all have the well-being of our little ones at heart and this agreement will allow us to continue working together," he wrote.