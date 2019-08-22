Montreal police using ultrasonic equipment to ensure drivers leave space for cyclists

Montreal police are using new equipment to ensure motorists are leaving enough space as they pass cyclists.

Failure to do so can lead to a hefty fine.

The force has acquired four C3FT ultrasonic distance detectors. The detectors are being attached to the handlebars of police bicycles to see if drivers are obeying the latest update to the Quebec Highway Safety Code.

On roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less, drivers must leave at least one metre between their car and a bicycle when passing. On roads with higher speed limits, drivers must give 1.5 metres of space.

This applies even if the cyclist is in a separate bike lane.

Drivers who are caught not leaving enough space can be fined $313, including fees, and receive two demerit points.

The force bought the sensors with grant money from the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

Police deployed one of the devices in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue as part of an awareness campaign this week.

If a driver does not leave enough space while passing the police officer, they are pulled over and made aware of the updated law.

Police say many drivers have been surprised to find they are not leaving enough space.

The devices will be used by officers across the island of Montreal starting on Wednesday.