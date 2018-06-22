At long last, helicopter ambulance service coming to Quebec

Quebec is finally getting a helicopter service that will be able to quickly transport trauma victims to hospital from rural areas.

Health Minister Gaétan Barrette announced an 18-month pilot project involving two helicopters on Friday.

Montreal's Sacré-Coeur Hospital, at the north end of the island, will be able to receive patients from six facilities in the Mauricie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

The helicopters will not, however, transport patients directly from the site of an accident.

The province is partnering with Airmedic, a private company, on the project, which begins in September.

​Barrette said in a statement the testing period would allow the Health Ministry to ensure the system fits Quebec's needs. The annual budget is estimated at $3 million.

The announcement came a day after Barrette was embroiled in controversy for comments Indigenous leaders criticized as racist.

Doctors have been calling for a comprehensive air ambulance service for years. Those calls grew louder after the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

​Quebec is one of the only provinces in Canada without an organized, pre-hospital emergency air ambulance system, which could save lives if a tragedy were to happen in a rural part of the province.

This project uses AirMedic equipment and expertise, the company that has provided the service privately for years. <a href="https://t.co/kKUlTBbzc7">pic.twitter.com/kKUlTBbzc7</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

There are three fixed wing air ambulance planes that are linked to the provincial health network, but no helicopters.

Earlier this year, Dr. David Mulder, a renowned Montreal trauma specialist, said he believes a air ambulance service could not only reduce the trauma-related mortality rates, but also assist in cases of complicated obstetrics and cardiac cases and neonatal care.