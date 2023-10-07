Heavy rain flooding some Montreal streets, more rain to come

Thanksgiving weekend has kicked off in Quebec with heavy rainfall.

The rain bore down on Friday in parts of the province with 25 millimetres pounding the greater Montreal area.

On Saturday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned that an additional 40 to 70 millimetres of rain are expected by Sunday morning.

The province's Nord-du-Québec, Montérégie, Mauricie, Lanaudière and Laurentian regions have also been hit with wet weather, with some areas expecting to see up to 100 millimetres of rain.

"Heavy rains can cause flash flooding and water accumulation on roads," reads an ECCC rainfall warning statement.

It is also warning Quebecers in affected areas to watch out for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Water has already begun accumulating in many Montreal streets, overflowing onto sidewalks and encroaching on homes nearby.

Tropical storm Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical storm as it makes landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday and moves northward to New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Combined with a low-pressure system, it is expected to produce heavy, gusty rain that may affect Quebec.