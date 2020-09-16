Quebec hairdresser denies allegations of working while knowing she had COVID-19

After being accused by Quebec's health minister of working with vulnerable clients despite having COVID-19, a Thetford Mines hairdresser is speaking out — saying she'd never knowingly put others at risk.

"We know it's something serious. I'm in no way mean enough to wish that on someone," the 50-year-old hairdresser told Radio-Canada in a phone interview.

Her name is being withheld at her request as she fears further reprisal from the public.

"I am crushed by what everybody is saying about me," she said.

The hairdresser says she went home the moment she started showing symptoms, continuing her effort to follow all of the public health guidelines.

However, she already had served more than a dozen clients at six different locations by the time she started feeling unwell, including a private seniors' residence and a long-term care home.

Among her clients was her mother.

"When I visited my mom to style her hair in her room with the mask, I had no symptoms," she said, her voice wavering with emotion.

"I had no intention of infecting anyone."

Regardless, her story caught the attention of Health Minister Christian Dubé who, during a news conference on Tuesday, said the hairdresser knew she was contagious when working.

He later walked back his remarks on Twitter, while still putting the onus on the population to follow public health restrictions.

"I have learned she was contagious without knowing it," the health minister tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

"My message remains clear: Each individual has his share of responsibility and must respect the measures."

But the hairdresser is still feeling blamed for what happened as there were outbreaks in her wake.

More than 30 sick, 1 dead

Some 25 residents and 10 workers at the Le Crystal residence in Thetford Mines now have COVID-19. A resident of the CHSLD Saint-Alexandre and another at Les Jardins St-Alphonse, a private residence, also have the disease.

There has even been one death.

Health Minister Christian Dubé originally said the hairdresser was aware she was contagious, but later walked back the remark. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

The hairdresser said when she left work with fatigue and fever, she soon learned that her husband had been in contact with somebody who had tested positive.

Either way, the hairdresser doesn't understand how she could be responsible for the outbreaks because she wore a mask the entire time.

Now her salon has the green light from public health to reopen. She and her husband are out of isolation and feeling better.

But she's heartbroken by the situation and she hopes people will empathize with her. She accused local media of running with the story despite having limited information.

"I trust my clients," she said. "They have seen me working and they know I followed the instructions."