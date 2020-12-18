Quebec Health Minister says situation 'critical' in 10 hospitals as COVID-19 patients top 1,000

As Quebec's COVID-19 situation continues to go steeply downhill, Health Minister Christian Dubé says people must follow health restrictions over the holidays or hospitals will be overrun in January.

"We have had to prepare beds for COVID patients in non-traditional locations because we lack beds in hospitals," Dubé announced Friday.

One of those sites, in Quebec City, is in a local hotel, where guest rooms and reception rooms have been commandeered.

There are now 1,011 people in hospital because of COVID-19 across the province and 141 of those are in intensive care. And 10 hospitals province-wide that have reached a "critical" stage, the health minister said.

Those hospitals are:

Chicoutimi Hospital.

CHU Quebec-Enfant-Jésus.

CHAUR Trois-Rivières.

Hôpital Pierre-Boucher.

Hôpital Anna-Laberge.

Lakeshore General Hospital.

Verdun Hospital.

Hull Hospital.

Quebec City Heart and Lung Institute.

CHU Sherbrooke.

The INESSS research institute's latest modelling, released Friday, shows hospitalizations have increased by half in the last three weeks and are projected to rise by another 16 per cent this coming week.

It also says the situation outside Greater Montreal is showing particularly worrying signs and could reach capacity in three weeks' time.

"Given nearly two-thirds of the regular beds designated for COVID-19 patients are occupied, we can't rule out certain hospitals passing their planned [maximum] limits," the INESSS said in a release.

Dubé begged Quebecers to follow health restrictions over the holidays so as to prevent a flood of new patients in January.

He said not only is space running out, but medical staff are being worn down after being on the front lines since the spring.

"Our health-care network and our staff cannot afford a surge in cases after the holidays," Dubé said.

He also called on people to avoid emergency rooms and clinics whenever possible to lighten the strain on hospitals.

If the situation continues to worsen, the health-care network will "hit a wall" and crucial medical services will be delayed, Dubé said.