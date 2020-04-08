Skip to Main Content
Health-care workers, are you ready for the second wave?
Montreal

Health-care workers, are you ready for the second wave?

CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals (orderlies, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists etc.) who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. Here's how to get in touch with us.
CBC News ·
At the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, a six-storey mural by artist Patrick Forchild honours health-care workers. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals, such as orderlies, nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists, who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

Please use the questionnaire below to tell us about your concerns, the conditions where you work and how prepared you feel for a second wave of the virus. 

If you prefer to fill out the form in French, you can do so by clicking here.

