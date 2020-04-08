Health-care workers, are you ready for the second wave?
CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals (orderlies, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists etc.) who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. Here's how to get in touch with us.
CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals, such as orderlies, nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists, who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec.
Please use the questionnaire below to tell us about your concerns, the conditions where you work and how prepared you feel for a second wave of the virus.
If you prefer to fill out the form in French, you can do so by clicking here.