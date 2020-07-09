Quebec health authorities expected to announce new regulations for bars

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, will be announcing new regulations for the province's bars at a news conference at 1 p.m. today, Radio-Canada has learned.

Sources told Radio-Canada that the plan will include four elements and could come into effect next week-end.

These regulations could include an earlier closing time for the province's bars, which is expected to be as early as midnight instead of 3 a.m.

Bars may also be expected to have clients sign a mandatory register upon entering the establishment, in order to make contact tracing easier in case of an outbreak.

According to Radio-Canada, bars will be required to operate at no more than 50 per cent capacity.

The new regulations could also include an increased police presence around the bars and surrounding streets, to make sure clients and bar owners are respecting the guidelines.

Quebec announced it would crack down on venues earlier this week, after several young people in the Montérégie tested positive for COVID-19, some of whom had visited a local bar.