Meet some of the new Quebec MPs heading to Ottawa after hard-fought election

A well-known environmentalist, a Beauce dairy farmer and a Montreal city councillor are among 30 new members of Parliament heading to Ottawa from Quebec after a hotly contested campaign that saw a reworking of the province's electoral map.

The surge of support for the Bloc Québécois means 22 new Bloc MPs will take their seats in the House of Commons, along with seven new Liberals and one Conservative.

Here's a look at some of the noteworthy new parliamentarians who will represent Quebecers.

The longtime environmentalist

Steven Guilbeault says he first stood up for his beliefs at the age of five, when he climbed up a tree in his hometown of La Tuque, Que., in an attempt to thwart a land-clearing developer's plans.

He lost that fight, but his passion for protecting the environment was born. Now, four and a half decades later, the co-founder of Équiterre and former Quebec lieutenant for Greenpeace has traded in decades of environmental activism for a Liberal seat representing the downtown Montreal riding of Laurier–Saint-Marie.

"The environment was top of mind" throughout the campaign, Guilbeault said, recounting his conversations with thousands of voters.

He listed other issues: social housing, the fight against poverty.

"I will be an ally for these organizations and people who want these things to get better in the riding."

Despite his high profile, Guilbeault's victory was no sure thing. He faced criticism about how he could back the federal Liberal Party's decision to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

There is a lot of speculation about whether Guilbeault will be offered the environment post in a Trudeau cabinet — and if so, what he would do about the pipeline question. For now, all the newly elected MP will say is that if he's offered any cabinet position, he'd "seriously" consider accepting it.

Gilles Duceppe's son

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe is following in his father's footsteps, after winning the riding of Lac-Saint Jean for the Bloc Québécois.

Gilles Duceppe, who was a panelist on Radio-Canada on election night, spoke to his son on live television to congratulate him for trouncing the Liberal incumbent, Richard Hébert, by more than 10,000 votes.

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe was all smiles after learning he beat his Liberal opponent in Lac-Saint-Jean by more than 10,000 votes. (Radio-Canada)

"You were the son of Gilles Duceppe. I was the son of Jean Duceppe. He became my father. Now, I'm going to be called Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe's father," Duceppe told his son, his eyes shining with pride.

Now the political neophyte is looking ahead.

"Tomorrow morning, the real work begins," Brunelle-Duceppe said Monday. "Now we have to go to Ottawa."

Giant killer in the Beauce

Richard Lehoux, a former mayor who comes from a long line of dairy farmers, managed to take down Maxime Bernier in Beauce.

Bernier was a longtime Conservative MP before forming the People's Party of Canada last year after losing the Conservative leadership race to Andrew Scheer.

Lehoux told Radio-Canada Tuesday his win in the riding shows the beliefs of people in Beauce don't align with those of Bernier and the People's Party of Canada.

Richard Lehoux, the mayor of Saint-Elzéar in the Chaudière-Appalaches, will represent the Conservatives in Maxime Bernier's old riding of Beauce. (Radio-Canada)

"I often heard that in the field: 'I do not think it's us. We do not recognize ourselves [in Bernier's ideas],'" Lehoux said. "As Beauce resident myself, we are people who are proud, who are welcoming, who are warm.​​​​​"

But the longtime mayor of Saint-Elzéar, a town of 2,000 in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, said he did not expect to beat Bernier by such a large majority. Lehoux took nearly 39 per cent of the vote.

Lehoux is also the former president of the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM).

New Liberal moves from municipal to federal politics

Liberal Patricia Lattanzio dominated in the riding of Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel, taking 61 per cent of the vote.

Before becoming a Montreal city councillor with Ensemble Montréal in 2015, Lattanzio, a lawyer,served as an English Montreal School Board commissioner.

Hassam Guillet, dumped by the Liberal Party over allegations that he'd made anti-Semitic comments in the past, ran as an Independent. He came in fourth.