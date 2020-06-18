Class of 2020: Voices of the future

COVID-19 may have cancelled graduation ceremonies, but it hasn't cancelled graduation.

As Secondary 5 students across Quebec prepare to move on to their next chapter, they're doing it without the usual pomp and circumstance to mark the hard work they put in over the years. No dinners or dances, no goodbye parties, no valedictorian speeches in caps and gowns before big crowds.

As part of CBC Quebec's tribute to the class of 2020, we wanted to make sure that, despite the pandemic, school valedictorians got their moment to share their messages with the world.

We asked them to share their speeches and put together one joint tribute to an unusual graduating class. The result showcases poignant, bittersweet words of reflection by 17 inspiring, resilient young Quebecers.

To the class of 2020, congratulations from CBC Quebec!