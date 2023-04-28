Parents say Grade 1 teacher in Quebec recorded screaming also engaged in physical abuse

A school service centre in Saint-Eustache, Que., confirmed it was made aware in February of an allegation of physical abuse against a child by a Grade 1 teacher suspended this week for screaming at her students.

Nathalie Joannette, director general of the Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles (CSSMI), said human resources and the general secretariat were involved in the file, but maintained that she was not personally aware of the incident before this week.

The case — whose details can't be released to protect the identity of the family — is one of three assault complaints being investigated by police.

In emails dating back to February, which span several days and which Radio-Canada was able to consult, the principal of Des Grands-Vents elementary school explains to the family that he is in contact with the lawyer and associate director of the CSSMI general secretariat and communications department.

The parents had reported allegations of physical abuse, shouting and insults by the teacher against her students. They also sent the principal the contact information of two other families.

The principal said he was in contact with the service centre's lawyer.

By consulting the CSSMI lawyer, the school administration wanted to know if there were enough elements to report to Quebec youth protection services and the police, Joannette said.

She added that the lawyer and the human resources department advised the principal on what to say to the parents and what interventions to make with the teacher.

Audio recording was 'irrefutable proof,' says CSSMI director

The director general of the CSSMI said the teacher's suspension was not ordered, nor was an internal investigation launched at the time because the allegations were difficult to validate.

But the audio recording released this week by Quebecor Media, in which the teacher is heard yelling at her students, was tangible evidence, Joannette said.

"It was irrefutable proof, in my book, unacceptable," which called for the teacher's immediate suspension and an investigation, she said.

Kévin Roy is the president of the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec. (Tifa Bourjouane/Radio-Canada)

The Fédération des comités de parents du Québec (FCPQ) criticized the school service centre's inaction.

"When a situation of violence has to come out in the media before steps are taken to protect children, it is unacceptable," said FCPQ president Kévin Roy.

Liberals call for suspension of CSSMI lawyer

In the National Assembly Thursday, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy — the official opposition critic for education and higher education — called for the suspension of the CSSMI lawyer, arguing that the latter is involved in some of the investigations.

"It is normal to suspend people who are under investigation," she said.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville replied that procedures must be followed, without ruling out a suspension.

"We will have the facts. We are investigating and, if necessary, we will sanction," he said.

For her part, Joannette said she wants to get to the bottom of the situation and improve complaints channels if need be.

"We're dealing with a lot of students recording teachers. We are in this chaos," she said.

Yet, she said the phenomenon was a "necessary evil" to change many elements of the education system.

Drainville said the case would also be studied by officials whose mandate is to shed light on any situation where a person's behaviour could reasonably raise concerns for the physical or psychological safety of students.