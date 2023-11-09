Legault government rejects Quebec City's latest tramway plan, taps Caisse de dépôt to study options

The Legault government has refused Quebec City's latest plan for its long-awaited tramway project.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand met with Premier François Legault Wednesday to present an $8.4-billion Plan B to complete the tramway project, with the city as a prime contractor and the province covering 50 per cent of the costs.

This came after the city put an end to the call for tenders when the only remaining bidder was unable to submit a financial proposal for the project due to a lack of funding.

However, Legault didn't go for it.

"It's not the option he's going to choose. Obviously, I'm disappointed," said Marchand following the meeting, saying his proposal was credible and carefully studied.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday, Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the government would be turning to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for recommendations — the entity that spearheaded the REM, Montreal's new light-rail train network, through its subsidiary CDPQ Infra.

Guilbault said the Caisse will have six months to look at different scenarios and come up with "the best project, for the best price." The options will include the version Marchand presented.

The mayor said he and Legault both agree on one point: the city needs a major transit network.