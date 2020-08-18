Quebec announces plan to deal with second-wave of COVID-19, avoid failures of the spring
Plan includes more than $100M in additional funding for public health authorities
The Quebec government is promising more testing, more health-care workers and more money to help the province deal with the effects of a second-wave of COVID-19 infections.
"We learned a lot of from the first wave," Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday.
The province was the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada during the winter and spring, when the disease killed more than 5,000 people, the vast majority in long-term care.
Dubé outlined a nine-point plan aimed at strengthening various points of the health-care system. It includes $106 million in additional funding for public health authorities, some of which will go toward hiring 1,000 full-time employees to conduct contact tracing.
Quebec is already in the process of training 10,000 new patient attendants to work in provincial long-term care centres, known as CHSLDs.
The administration of Quebec's long-term care network has been heavily criticized for its inability to find sufficient staff and respect basic infection controls.
Dubé announced governance reforms that will make specific individuals responsible for the management of each CHSLD in the province.
The minister said he hopes his nine-point plan will be in place by Sept. 30.
