Quebec's new road safety plan includes tougher fines, reduced speeds, increased surveillance

With back-to-school just days away, the Quebec government unveiled its new road safety plan Tuesday morning to reduce the number of accidents — and their severity — especially around school zones.

The plan, which takes the form of 27 measures to be implemented over five years, includes tougher fines for offences against pedestrians and cyclists, reduced speeds in school zones, and more photo radars.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault was joined by Education Minister Bernard Drainville Tuesday for the announcement of the $180-million plan.

Guilbault says 392 people died on Quebec roads last year. "We had also more serious injuries, more minor injuries compared to previous years," she said.

The transport minister says the new plan comes out of meetings with advocacy groups following the hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee on her way to school last December.

"We had to act," Guilbault said.

As part of the plan, the government intends to reduce the maximum speed limit to 30 km/h in nearly every school zone in Quebec for more hours of the day and to improve signage. Right now, the speed limit of 30 km/h applies to a large majority of school zones in the province, but there are some where drivers are allowed to drive up to 50 km/h.

"The scientific studies are very, very clear on this: If you bring down the speed limit, you will also bring down the risk that there will be casualties around the school zones," said Drainville.

The government will also invest an additional $68 million, for a total of $140 million, for municipalities to carry out safety projects of their own for pedestrians and cyclists.

Guilbault says the number of photo radars on the province's roads — currently 54 — will be bumped up "significantly," but she didn't mention a specific number.

They will be deployed primarily in school zones and around construction sites, in hopes of preventing dangerous behaviour, and will be of the "highest technology," she says.

Fines and demerit points will also be increased for certain offences, particularly for those committed against "vulnerable road users," such as pedestrians, cyclists, children, seniors and road workers. Quebec's auto insurance agency, the SAAQ, will help determine what those new penalties are.

The province also plans to require more training for a Class A commercial trucking licence. It also intends to organize training activities on good road practices, including rolling out a major road safety campaign and the ongoing review of driving course content.

Guilbault says all the regulatory changes will be proposed in a bill likely to be tabled this fall.