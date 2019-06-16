Quebec government passes controversial religious symbols law

Quebec's majority government has pushed through a controversial piece of legislation that will bar public-school teachers, government lawyers, judges and police officers from wearing religious symbols while at work.

The bill, introduced by the Coalition Avenir Québec government, passed after a marathon weekend of deliberations at Quebec's National Assembly, in which the CAQ used a parliamentary mechanism called closure to speed through the passing of its two flagship law projects: an immigration reform and the secularism bill.

The religious symbols law, introduced as Bill 21, passed with a vote of 73 to 35 at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The closure shuts down the usual committee debate over a bill, and forces a vote after around 12 hours of additional discussion on the floor of the legislature.

It is the same mechanism the CAQ government used Saturday to force passage of a bill that aims to reduce delays in Quebec's immigration system by tossing out more than 16,000 pending applications for skilled worker status.

That bill, Bill 9, passed just after 4 a.m. EST Sunday, by a vote of 62-42.

The religious symbols bill has attracted widespread criticism from legal experts and minority groups, who worry it will institutionalize discrimination. They say Muslim women who wear the hijab will be disproportionately affected.

The bill also invokes the notwithstanding clause in an effort to spare it from court challenges about its constitutionality. Protests against the impending law are already being planned in Montreal on Monday.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has defended the legislation, which he sponsored, as a chance to safeguard Quebec's secular society.

"This is the first time here in Canada, and Quebec, that we have the principle of secularism and laicity in a law. So that's why what we're doing today is really important," Jolin-Barrette said Sunday morning.