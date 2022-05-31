Quebec government launches subsidized regional air fare program

Quebecers can now book flights to some of the province's remote regions for $500 or less. The province's regional air fare subsidy program, which aims to make travelling across Quebec more accessible, comes into effect today.

The program has two parts.

The first is exclusively for people who live in the regions. It allows them to be reimbursed 30 to 60 per cent of the cost of their fares, for an unlimited number of tickets. A version of this program has existed since 2018.

The second and newest component caps fares at $500 for flights connecting Montreal, Quebec City or St-Hubert to about 20 regional airports. The government offers subsidies to airlines to offset the lost revenues.

Residents and tourists can book tickets directly on an airline's website. There is a limit of three round-trips per individual per year. The person must also attest that they are flying for personal reasons.

Companies cannot purchase the reduced fares.

This map created by the Quebec government shows the different regions that are eligible for the reduced air fare program. (Quebec government)

Mixed reception

Baie-Comeau Mayor Yves Montigny said he welcomes the initiative. He said before it was put in place, a one-way plane ticket from his North Shore city to Montreal could cost as much as $1,200.

"It was totally inaccessible, a lot less expensive to go meet your family in Europe than to meet on the North Shore or in Gaspésie."

Montigny also hopes the cheaper rates will attract tourists from the big centres to the regions.

But for Magdalen Islands MNA Joël Arseneau, transport critic for the Parti Québécois, that's precisely the problem.

"The program is designed for people in the cities, not people in the regions," he said. "I'm very disappointed."

Arseneau said the program doesn't solve the issue of inter-regional travel.

For example, someone in the Lower North Shore who wants to travel to the Magdalen Islands and make use of the discounted fares must fly all the way to Quebec City or Montreal with one $500 ticket, and then purchase another $500 ticket to their final destination.

A boost for industry

Julian Roberts said he hopes the cheaper flights will boost regional travel. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

Quebec's aviation industry is hopeful this new program will boost air travel, which took a hit during the pandemic.

Sylvain Dicaire, the financial director of Air Creebec, said the number of air passengers "is a fraction" of what his airline used to have.

"We're hoping that it's gonna bring back some customers," he said.

Julian Roberts, the president and CEO of Pascan Aviation, says the program is not just about profit.

"We're going to give Quebecers something they've never had before, we're going to give them wings basically," he said.

"They can go and see their parents, maybe that are sick, more than once in the season. They can go and visit their new students at university in Quebec or Montreal."

In all, six airlines have signed agreements with the government to be eligible for the program.