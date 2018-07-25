Quebec government announces $35M plan to curb addictions

The Quebec government has announced a $35-million plan to combat dependence on opioids and psychoactive drugs, as well as on online gambling.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said at a news conference today that online gambling is a "major factor" in increased consumption of psychoactive drugs.

Even though Quebec has so far been spared the consequences of the fentanyl epidemic that has hit western provinces, particularly B.C., so hard, in 2016, there were 208 deaths in the province from opioid overdoses.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said online gambling and the abuse of psychoactive drugs often go hand in hand. Coiteux said the situation is serious enough to call for an adequate response to prevent more deaths.

The plan aims to better inform those at risk, while developing clinical expertise to deal with addictive behaviours.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, whose mandate includes youth protection and healthy lifestyles, said the plan was hatched taking into account the imminent legalization of cannabis along with the opioid crisis in Canada.

"Our action plan is based on recent research, as well as the most efficient and promising approaches," Charlebois said.

Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said the strategy aims to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses, working with community groups, treating dependence and enlarging access to naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, now available in Quebec pharmacies free of charge.

"Because every life is important, we need to continue and intensify the efforts developed in recent years," Barrette said.