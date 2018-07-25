Skip to Main Content
Quebec government announces $35M plan to curb addictions
New

Quebec government announces $35M plan to curb addictions

Three Quebec ministers announced the plan, saying that while Quebec has been spared the worst of the fentanyl crisis, opioid-overdose deaths are on the rise, as are psychoactive drug use and online gambling addictions.

Online gambling, psychoactive drugs, opioids all targeted

Kevin Dougherty · CBC News ·
Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, who is also responsible for youth protection and healthy living, said the $35-million plan is based on the 'most promising approaches' to curb and treat addiction. Health Minister Gaétan Barrette looks on. (CBC)

The Quebec government has announced a $35-million plan to combat dependence on opioids and psychoactive drugs, as well as on online gambling.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said at a news conference today that online gambling is a "major factor" in increased consumption of psychoactive drugs.

Even though Quebec has so far been spared the consequences of the fentanyl epidemic that has hit western provinces, particularly B.C., so hard, in 2016, there were 208 deaths in the province from opioid overdoses.

Coiteux said the situation is serious enough to call for an adequate response to prevent more deaths.
Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said online gambling and the abuse of psychoactive drugs often go hand in hand.

The plan aims to better inform those at risk, while developing clinical expertise to deal with addictive behaviours.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, whose mandate includes youth protection and healthy lifestyles, said the plan was hatched taking into account the imminent legalization of cannabis along with the opioid crisis in Canada.

"Our action plan is based on recent research, as well as the most efficient and promising approaches," Charlebois said.

Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said the strategy aims to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses, working with community groups, treating dependence and enlarging access to naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, now available in Quebec pharmacies free of charge.

"Because every life is important, we need to continue and intensify the efforts developed in recent years," Barrette said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us