Quebec will allow non-contact sports, like tennis and golf, to resume

Quebec will soon allow people to play some individual sports, such as tennis and golf.
Isabelle Charest, Quebec's junior education minister, is set to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET to outline a plan to gradually resume sports, leisure and outdoor activities.
Other provinces, including neighbouring New Brunswick, have also allowed golf courses to reopen.
Last week, the Quebec Golf Course Association, in conjunction with industry partners, submitted a document to government officials outlining what safety procedures they'd implement if they were allowed to reopen.
The regulations, which are similar to what other provinces are already applying, include having golfers wait in their cars until a few minutes before they tee off, and forbidding contact with flagpole or the cup.
