Quebec goes green: Here's a guide to the new rules

It's been a slow burn, but with COVID-19 cases trending downward and vaccination rates on the rise, life across the province is expected to feel considerably more normal than it has in a long while.

As of today, the entirety of Quebec, including Montreal and Laval, has officially entered the lowest alert level of the province's colour-coded system , which allows for more relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

As of Friday, people who are fully vaccinated (received two doses) no longer need to wear a mask or keep a distance of two metres during gatherings inside private residences.

While the pandemic is not quite over yet, as Canada's health agency is warning of a possible spike in cases come fall if the Delta variant takes hold, Quebecers are getting some respite this summer after a challenging few months.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect as the province reopens.

Gatherings inside/outside at private residences

A maximum of 10 people from different households, or all the occupants from three different households, are allowed to gather inside private residences.

Physical distancing and wearing masks is recommended for people who have not received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For backyards and balconies, a maximum of 20 people from different households are permitted to gather.

Restaurant and bar capacity

Inside both restaurants and bars, a maximum of 10 people or three private residences can share the same table.

Up to 20 people can dine together at a table on an outdoor terrace or patio.

As many as 20 people can share a table on a patio under the green zone rules. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A permanent ministerial decree , established two weeks ago to accommodate hockey fans during the Montreal Canadiens playoff run, allows restaurants and bars to serve alcohol until midnight and to close at 2 a.m.

Health restrictions still remain in place at bars, including a ban on singing and dancing. A distance of two metres between tables must also be kept, and clients must remain seated at their tables.

Bars must also still limit themselves to 50 per cent of the maximum capacity provided for in their liquor license.

Weddings and funerals

Wedding ceremonies and funerals can now accommodate 250 people, all of whom must remain seated during the event and keep a distance of at least two metres from others, unless they are from the same household.

The wedding reception, if held indoors, is limited to 25 people, and 50 people if it takes place outdoors.

For regular services, places of worship can still only accept up to 250 people.

Festivals and major events

As Legault put it last week during a news conference: "Monday, we'll go from small parties to medium parties."

Auditoriums and indoor stadiums with assigned seating are allowed to present shows and sporting events before an audience of up to 3,500 people (yes, that includes the Bell Centre for Stanley Cup finals series).

Thousands of Montreal Canadiens fans will be able to cheer on the team during the finals. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Spectators must be subdivided into sections with a cap of 250 people and distancing of 1.5 metres from people outside your household must be observed.

Masks are mandatory in indoor events, but may be removed once seated.

On Friday, outdoor events were allowed to start admitting up to 3,500 attendees while enforcing physical distancing between people from different households and with no separate sections.

Festivals and major outdoor events where spectators are standing or sitting with no assigned seating can be held, subject to compliance with specific health measures .

For organized activities outdoors in a public space, up to 50 people are allowed. For rental halls or indoor public settings, a maximum of 25 people are allowed and masks are mandatory.

Organized sports

Fifty players are now allowed for outdoor sports and recreational activities, including guided lessons and training. This number excludes any officials, staff or volunteers.

Organized games and matches as well as leagues, competitions and tournaments are also permitted, with 50 spectators allowed to watch the same match or game.

For indoor sports, the limit is 25 players and 25 spectators.

In fitness centres, lessons may be provided to individuals and to groups of no more than 25 participants, while maintaining physical distance. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Physical distancing guidelines must be respected as much as possible. Participants can come into contact or be in close proximity, if done briefly and infrequently.

Fitness centres

In fitness centres, training activities carried out by individuals, in pairs or by members of two households are permitted.

Lessons may be provided to individuals and to groups of no more than 25 participants, while maintaining physical distance. Assistance at close proximity is not permitted.