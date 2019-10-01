Quebec goat milk producers grapple with uncertain future

When Jean-Philippe Jolin realized that Caprijol, the second-generation goat dairy farm he operates in the Bellechasse region, might have to close down, he knew he had to come up with a plan.

A surplus of goat milk in Ontario made Quebec goat milk more expensive, and by January 2018, major buyers like Saputo and Agropur were threatening to buy all their milk in Ontario, arguing it was not only cheaper but also of better quality.

A year ago, Saputo agreed to buy milk from Quebec producers if they dropped the price of their milk and adopted strict rules to ensure the quality of the milk was competitive with the goat milk coming from Ontario.

Jolin now sells 90 per cent of the milk from his 1,200 goats to Saputo. Jolin says he has been working hard to meet the higher standards, but he still has no guarantee that the dairy giant will renew his contract when the current one expires at the end of the year.

"Our buyers told us a few months before that they will probably buy their milk in Ontario — and we realized that we didn't have any plan B," said Jolin in an interview with CBC's Breakaway.

Jolin's second-generation farm in Bellechasse, Que., Caprijol, is home to 1,200 goats. (Caprijol Inc./Facebook)

Quebec goat milk producers abandon ship

Jolin is not alone — a dozen goat milk producers in Quebec have already abandoned the business due to the uncertainty, Radio-Canada has learned.

Isabelle Couture, the former owner of Chèvre Érisa, on Île-d'Orléans, is one example. She told Radio-Canada she had to sell her flock because she couldn't afford the investments necessary to meet the demands of the big buyers.

Less and less goat milk is being produced in Quebec as a result, according to Christian Dubé, the president of a Quebec goat milk producers group, who said there is now a shortage.

Jolin, who owns Caprijol farms, is coming up with creative ways to sell his products — including a self-serve kiosk. (Caprijol Inc./Facebook)

Jolin is looking for other creative ways to keep his business profitable. He's opened a kiosk with a self-service counter, where people can buy goat cheese.

He said he'd like to see Quebec goat milk producers create a label to identify their products as originating in Qubec.