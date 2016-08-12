Quebec gives campgrounds green light to reopen Monday

Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx announced Wednesday that marinas, accommodations like Airbnb rentals and campgrounds can resume business starting June 1, except in the greater Montreal and Joliette areas.

Overnight stays will be permitted in provincial parks, and hunting and fishing camps are allowed to open.

Proulx specified travel between regions of the province is still discouraged but is not prohibited, and anyone doing so should be stocking up on supplies in their home region before heading on any trips.

Rentals are limited to single households whose members have been quarantined together, and there must be a 24-hour grace period between rentals to any group of more than five people.

"It is essential to always follow the directives issued by public health authorities concerning gathering and physical distancing," Proulx said.

Life on campgrounds will be a bit different. Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx says people will have to follow specific sanitary guidelines. 0:51

She said it's important to relaunch the tourism economy, on which some regions of the province rely heavily.

"With the reopening of marinas, tourist accommodation and SEPAQ [provincial park] accommodations, it will give a little fresh air to that industry, and it allows Quebecers to start planning vacations in Quebec," Proulx said.

Proulx says it's likely there will be a second phase of reopening, depending on how this first phase goes, and Quebecers will be informed about what they should be doing before, during and after a camping trip.