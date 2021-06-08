Quebec to allow small indoor gatherings in much of province as vaccination rate rises

Quebec Premier François Legault is further loosening restrictions in much of the province, allowing residents — including those in Montreal — to gather with another household indoors starting next Monday.

Legault said the reduction in cases (only 149 were reported Tuesday) as well as the climbing vaccination rate has allowed him to move up the province's reopening plan.

Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area will be downgraded to yellow zones , in which indoor, masked gatherings are allowed among two households.

Full details on public health guidelines for yellow zones are on the province's website.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said the situation has improved to the point that small gatherings can be allowed without posing a major risk.

Funerals and weddings with a maximum of 50 people will also be allowed.

Legault said high school students will also be allowed to have a prom outside as of July 8. That's two weeks after the end of the school year, giving those attending sufficient time to build up immunity after receiving a shot of vaccine, he said.

The celebrations will be capped at 250 people and be a one-time, mask-free "special event," he said.

Bar terrasses will also be allowed to reopen starting Friday, June 11, in regions where it was previously prohibited.

Chaudière-Appalaches remains the one region of concern and restrictions there will need to remain in place, Legault said.