Quebec raises public event limit from 50 to 250 people

The maximum number of people who can attend indoor or outdoor events in public venues will increase from 50 to 250 on Aug. 3, the Quebec government announced Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the government said the change was recommended by public health authorities, and that the established rules for physical distancing and hygiene will remain in effect.

"We took into account the experience of the last few weeks, when the limit was set at 50 people, and we noted in particular that the operators were diligent in implementing the various measures necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the public," Dr. Richard Massé, a medical adviser to Quebec's public health department, said in the release.

The announcement comes just weeks after the government was forced to ramp up testing after a number of outbreaks were connected to Montreal-area bars that had reopened. But Premier François Legault later said a rise in new cases was being driven by private gatherings, not bars.

Bars and restaurants are not affected by this change, which only applies to gatherings connected to events.

Furthermore, the change does not apply to private gatherings, indoors or outdoors, which remain limited to 10 people.

Masks may be taken off while seated

The change to indoor gatherings affects theatres, cinemas and other performance spaces, indoor amateur sports training and events, houses of worship, courtrooms and rented halls.

At such gatherings, two metres of distance must be maintained between people while standing and 1.5 metres when seated. Masks must be worn when circulating inside a venue, but as in bars, they can be taken off once seated.

Vincenzo Guzzo, president of Cinema Guzzo, said the change sends a message that movie theatres are safe, provided there's a two-seat space between people in the audience.

Quebec allowed indoor event venues to reopen on June 22, with a maximum capacity of 50 people. Since then, Guzzo said, said his cinemas have been doing about 25 per cent of the business they would do in an average pre-pandemic week.

The limit of 250 people will also apply to outdoor public events. Masks must be worn when two metres of physical distance cannot be observed.

The release says that festivals and major events remain prohibited until Aug. 31, "due to the significant risk of contagion and transmission of the virus."