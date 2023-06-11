Chibougamau, Que., residents to return home as firefighters make headway with wildfires

Firefighting crews are switching to an offensive mode as they battle wildfires scorching forests mainly in northern and western parts of Quebec.

There are currently 131 active fires in Quebec, including 44 that are out of control — 28 fewer fires than Saturday, Natural Resources and Forests Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina told a news conference on Sunday morning.

The 38 fires near Chibougamau, Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Normétal will be prioritized, she said.

"With the resources we got from France and New Brunswick, the situation is more safe," but authorities are not yet ready for the population to go back, since they are waiting for more precipitation to put out the fires, Blanchette Vézina said.

More than 730,000 hectares of land south of the northern zone have burned so far.

Cross Country Checkup wants to know how you're talking to kids about wildfire smoke and climate change. Parents and teachers, we want to hear from you. Fill out the details on this form and send us your stories.

"We are making good progress," Stéphane Caron, a spokesperson for the province's fire prevention agency, Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), said in an interview on Radio-Canada's D'abord l'info on Sunday.

He added that the light rain that fell Saturday on some areas plagued by wildfires was "nothing significant" but could be enough to help prevent the blazes from progressing.

A wildfire burns through forest on the Baie Pénicouane in Jamésie, Que. (Audrey Marcoux/SOPFEU/The Canadian Press)

Caron said he hopes that the rain expected on Tuesday over northwestern Quebec will help firefighters and change the situation.

He also said the maximum flight hours of water bombers could impact the number of trips and their duration.

"We had at least one plane that couldn't fly in the last few days because of that, but since we have additional planes, that largely compensates," Caron said.

Usually, SOPFEU can count on 15 planes, but it had five more at its disposal thanks to external help.

In Normétal — the Abitibi region of the province — firebreak trenches and preventive watering are helping contain the flames on the outskirts of the city. SOPFEU is waiting to see how the wind shifts in case it puts firefighters at a disadvantage.

Chibougamau residents can prepare to go back home, mayor says

People living in Chibougamau will be able to return home on Monday.

Chibougamau Mayor Manon Cyr told reporters at about noon on Sunday that after looking at indicators, she is "confident we can bring people back to Chibougamau tomorrow."

The La Dorée access point of Highway 167 will be reopened as of 8 a.m. Monday, she said.

More than 7,000 evacuees had fled fires near the town in the past week.

Chibougamau Mayor Manon Cyr, second from right, took part in a meeting with public security authorities to discuss forest fires. (Guillaume Croteau-Langevin/Radio-Canada)

The mayor also said essential services, such as hospitals and grocery stores, will reopen but won't operate at full capacity right away.

Earlier Sunday, Cyr said that people who are more vulnerable, particularly seniors living in long-term care homes, or people with asthma problems, would have to wait a few more days.