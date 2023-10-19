Quebec food banks seek $18M to meet demand after exhausting government aid

Quebec's food banks are once again pleading for money to help them get through the winter rush after burning through $6 million in government aid in just three months.

"We bought essential products with it … eggs, milk, vegetables, fruit, rice, peanut butter," said Martin Munger, executive director of Food Banks of Quebec, noting the usefulness of the money granted by the provincial government in July.

Recently, however, demand has been higher, resulting in food shortages at some banks.

"There are new faces arriving, there are people coming back more often for help, and it's only getting worse," Munger said.

As the holiday season approaches, food banks are asking François Legault's government for another $18 million to be able to serve the growing number of people in need.

Munger believes that money would keep them going until the end of March 2024.

"We could get through the holiday season and the first few months of the year, which are more difficult for donations," he said.

Martin Munger, executive director of Food Banks of Quebec, blames the increase in demand on both the pandemic and inflation. (CBC)

The organization is expected to meet next week with Chantal Rouleau, Quebec's minister responsible for social solidarity and community action.

In an email, her office did not say whether it intended to respond in full to the request from Food Banks of Quebec, but said Rouleau holds takes the issue "particularly close to heart."

"Needs persist. Our government will continue to work to ensure that no one is left behind," said spokesperson Jean-Philippe Labre.

Network 'can't cope' on its own

Last winter, before Finance Minister Eric Girard presented his budget, Food Banks of Quebec asked for $24 million in one-time assistance to buy food in response to growing demand and rising food prices.

In July, the government gave the network $34 million, but most of the money was earmarked for improving storage infrastructures. Only $6 million went toward food purchases.

The groups are now asking for the difference between the $24 million it requested during the pre-budget consultations and the money it received this past summer.

The network says the $450 million in food donations and money it receives from the public is no longer enough to meet the needs of the population.

"We're really continuing to develop and innovate, but we can't cope with such an increase in demand on our own," Munger said.

"The pandemic led to an increase of around 30 per cent. After that, things didn't calm down. It was inflation that put pressure on demand."

Food Banks of Quebec serves more than 1,200 local community organizations throughout the province. Every month, the network responds to over two million requests for food assistance.