Quebec food banks to get $6M in government aid

Faced with high demand for food banks and fewer donations, 32 members of the Food Banks of Quebec will receive a $6 million injection from the Quebec government.

The general manager of Food Banks of Quebec, Martin Munger, said that its members are facing unprecedented pressure due to inflation and rising food prices.

Saint-François MNA Geneviève Hébert said at a news conference in Sherbrooke that she recognized the exemplary work of the Moisson Estrie food bank in her riding.

"In a society like ours, it is inconceivable to run out of food," she said.

1,200 organizations fight against hunger

The financial assistance will be distributed throughout the province to 1,200 organizations served by Quebec food banks.

Last June, François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government had already announced an envelope of five million dollars for the Food Banks of Quebec.

The SOS Dépannage Moisson Granby food bank in Estrie will receive $250,000 to expand its infrastructure.

An amount of $64,970 is also planned for the development of a storage space at Moisson Estrie.