What to do if you're in a flood zone — and how to help if you're not

Much of southern Quebec has been affected by flooding.

Here's what you need to know if you are flooded, and how to help if you are not.

How to know if you're at risk

In Montreal, you can subscribe to notices and alerts on the city's website.

In other communities, check your municipal website or Urgence Québec.

How to prepare

Montreal's website has a helpful breakdown of things to do if you're at risk of flooding. One key piece of advice: get an emergency kit ready. It should contain the essentials you would need for up to 72 hours if you need to wait for emergency workers. There's an emergency kit checklist here.

Sandbag your home, if you haven't

In Montreal and elsewhere, officials have been putting up sandbags, dikes and other fortifications at strategic locations, but, in general, residents need to protect their own homes.

In Montreal, you can call 311 to find out where to get them if you haven't. Elsewhere, contact your municipality.

Where to go if there's an evacuation order

Montreal has a complete list of the shelters and community centres open during the flooding on its website. Urgence Québec also has a list of those open in communities across the province.

Who to call if you need help

In Montreal, you can call 311 for any information. People who feel they are in danger can call 911. If you're feeling overwhelmed by stress or anxiety, you can call Info-Santé at 811.

When to cut the power

If your basement is in danger of flooding, cut the power to the entire home to prevent any danger of electrocution or fire. Make sure your feet are on dry ground and that you are not touching a metal object.

If your basement has already flooded, do not try to cut off the power on your own. Contact Hydro-Québec at 1-800-790-2424.

Can I drink the water?

Even if your house is flooded, you can safely drink tap water if your water is provided by the municipal water system. But check with your municipality to make sure their own water system hasn't been affected by the floods.

If your water comes from an artesian well, it is not potable. In this case, bring it to a full, rolling boil for one minute before drinking.

What if I need to run a generator?

Fire officials are reminding anyone running a propane or gas generator not to operate it indoors, to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep it outside to ensure proper ventilation.

How to volunteer

Laval residents who want to help can email their first and last name and address to benevoles‐mesures‐urgence@laval.ca, and the city will contact you if they need you.

Volunteer West Island has also set up a special volunteer database. Contact the organization to find out where they need help the most.

The Red Cross has around 4,000 trained volunteers and says the best way to help is with financial donations. If you want to become a volunteer for future needs, you can sign up on the agency's website.

There are countless other volunteer efforts underway at the local level. Check with your local borough or municipality.

How to donate

The Red Cross and West Island Community Shares, an umbrella organization that supports charities on the West Island, have both set up special funds to help flood victims.

West Island Community Shares advises people to consider a gift card or money rather than food, given the circumstances.