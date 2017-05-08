With rain on the horizon, Quebec towns brace for severe flooding

Rigaud residents, armed with lessons learned after severe flooding overtook their homes and streets two years ago, are once again preparing to deal with rising waters.

The town of about 7,600 on the Ottawa River, about 30 kilometres west of the island of Montreal, is bracing for flooding that officials say will be worse than 2017.

Two years ago, Rigaud declared a state of emergency and put in place a mandatory evacuation order, threatening to fine residents who stayed in their homes. But that didn't stop some people from staying put.

The mayors of both towns are holding a news conference Thursday morning to outline the emergency measures that will be put in place this year. Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall through Saturday.

For now, residents of Rigaud and neighbouring Pointe-Fortune are being only advised to leave.

If they choose to stay in their homes, authorities say residents should take things off the ground level of their homes, make 72-hour survival kits and prepare sandbags.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said the government is monitoring the situation and is ready to intervene if asked.

She had a message for municipalities and citizens, in particular, who live in at-risk zones.

"Don't take any pointless risks, and I'm addressing those who live in flood zones in particular — collaborate with authorities, if you're asked to leave your home, if you're asked to take preventive measures, I'm asking you to collaborate."

Nowhere to go

Rigaud resident Stéphane Caron said he is feeling optimistic.

His home flooded in 2017, but since then, he raised the foundation of his home by four feet, so he's hoping that even if the flooding is worse, his home will be spared.

He said when he bought his home 12 years ago, climate change wasn't something people were worried about.

Caron told CBC Montreal's Daybreak he would leave if he had somewhere to go.

"I would like to move. Buy my house, I will move for sure. But I can't [give] my keys to the bank and say, 'OK thank you very much, have a nice day.' We have no choice but to live in the house."

Caron said he learned from last time, and he is prepared — he has a 72-hour survival kit, he has food, water, and a generator, among other things.

Two men carry belongings along a flooded street in the town of Rigaud in 2017. Authorities are warning the flooding this year may be worse. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Pointe-Fortune resident Gérald Gauthier said in 2017, the water came within six inches of flooding his home.

He was prepared, though — he had four electric sump pumps and gas pumps, in case.

Gauthier built his house in 2015. He knows authorities are warning this year will be worse, but when asked whether he would leave, he was unequivocal.

"No. Never."