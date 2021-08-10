Quebec announces 1st winners of COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Quebec has announced the first winners of its COVID-19 vaccine lottery, a contest aimed at getting more people to get a shot.

The draw, to be conducted weekly, was set up by Loto-Québec at the request of the Health Ministry.

Montérégie resident Jean-Gabriel Mercier-Rancourt won the first prize of $150,000 for adults who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Teens Thomas Langlais, from Montérégie, and Anaïs S McMurray, from Montreal, won the first of two weekly draws for a $10,000 scholarship for people aged 12 to 17.

<a href="https://twitter.com/sante_qc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sante_qc</a> a dévoilé les gagnants du premier tirage du concours Gagner à être vacciné! Félicitations aux gagnants! <br><br>Il y a eu 3.7M d’inscriptions au concours jusqu’à maintenant. Très heureux de voir cet engouement. Vous pouvez encore vous inscrire pour les 4 prochains tirages 👇. <a href="https://t.co/fTTXoe38Cu">pic.twitter.com/fTTXoe38Cu</a> —@cdube_sante

Every Friday in August, the vaccine contest draws a prize of $150,000 among registered Quebec adults who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (The winners will be announced on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.)

A grand prize of $1 million will be drawn on Sept. 3 among doubly vaccinated participants.

People aged 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated at least once can enter weekly draws for two $10,000 scholarships. On Sept. 3, a draw will award 16 scholarships of $20,000 to registered youth who received two doses.

Additional prizes for fully-vaccinated Quebecers are also available, including a seven-night, all-inclusive trip for two to Cancun, Mexico and a trip for two to any destination serviced by Air Canada. Up to 10 round trips to a Canadian destination will also be up for grabs along with points for the airline's loyalty program.

The newest prizes will be available during the draw on Sept. 3. Only fully vaccinated Quebecers who sign up on the government's website by Aug. 31 will be eligible.

The next draw is scheduled for Aug. 13 and registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the night before. Note that only one entry is required to be eligible for all draws.