Water bombers, firefighters arrive in Quebec as forests fires still rage

Quebec's firefighting crews are getting a boost as reinforcements start to arrive from across the country and abroad.

The province's forest fire agency said 54 firefighters from New Brunswick are arriving today, with 119 more arriving from the United States and 109 from France. Nova Scotia also sent four water bomber aircrafts.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 137 fires were active, down from Wednesday's 149, but most are still out of control.

Rain and cooler weather conditions have helped ease fires in the eastern side of the province, but western and northern Quebec has stayed dry with no rain forecast until Monday. Winds have been carrying fire and smoke all the way to the United States.

It is estimated that more than 638,000 hectares of land have burned so far.

WATCH | Experts say some parts of province benefited from rainfall:

How the weather is affecting Quebec's forest fires and smog - and what will have to happen to make it all better Duration 4:19 Environment Canada's experts say some parts of the province benefited from rainfall this week, but the effects may only be temporary. For other areas, the situation may only get worse.

Preventative evacuation orders

The Cree community of Waswanipi is under a preventative evacuation order for people at risk, as it is close to fire hot-zones around Chapais and Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

People who chose to leave Waswanipi are now being directed to Quebec City's ExpoCité convention centre.

Quebec City police spokesman David Poitras says the city's emergency services got the call last night and the site was ready in three hours.

The Red Cross supplied 1,400 beds for the site.

Poitras says there are about 200 people being housed at ExpoCité.

A full list of evacuated municipalities can be found on the Quebec government's website.