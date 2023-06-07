Quebec premier and public security minister to give forest fire update

Quebec Premier François Legault, Public Security Minister François Bonnardel and Forestry Minister Maïté Blanchette-Vézina give an update on the wildfire situation.

Quebec Premier François Legault, Public Security Minister François Bonnardel and Forestry Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina will hold a news conference to update the public on the forest fires raging across the province this morning.

Though some municipalities have lifted emergency measures, others are still evacuating and a smog warning in Montreal was extended until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Armed forces and out-of-province firefighters have been on the ground in Quebec to help tame the wildfires, but local fire authorities have said they only have the capacity to fight about 30 fires at a time for now.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 149 fires are blazing in the province, most of them out of control.