Check your smoke detectors, Quebec firefighters urge in wake of fatal fire

As residents set their clocks ahead one hour this weekend, firefighters are urging the public to test their smoke detectors. Many aren't in working order, a recent survey in Longueuil found.

40% didn't have a working detector when firefighters checked surrounding homes

The Longueuil fire department is urging residents to check their smoke detectors as they change their clocks this weekend. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

Firefighters went door-to-door in Longueuil after a fatal fire there last month to check if residents had a working detector.

They found that 80 out of the 200 residences they visited did not have functional smoke detectors, either finding detectors with dead batteries or no detector at all.

"The only thing you need to do twice a year is test it," said Longueuil fire department director Jean Melançon. He said the batteries last for 10 years.

He said it's also important for households to have an evacuation plan in case of fire.

The fire on Toulouse Street last month killed three and destroyed the building. (Radio-Canada)

The survey came after a Feb. 9 fire that ripped through an apartment building on Toulouse Street.

Three people died and 11 others were treated for injuries such as burns, smoke inhalation and fractures after jumping from their balconies.

With files from Radio-Canada

