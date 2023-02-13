Quebec commits $54M to combat sexual violence in higher education

Quebec is planning to spend $54 million over five years to prevent and counter sexual violence in higher education establishments.

At a news conference Monday, Quebec's minister of higher education, Pascale Déry, said two separate studies indicate that more than one-third of college and university students report have experienced at least one form of sexual violence since they arrived at their institution.

The $54 million over five years represents a $25-million increase over the previous budget.

The lion's share, $37.5 million, will go directly to the establishments, in particular for the implementation of one-stop shops to deal with cases of sexual violence and for the hiring of specialized resources to accompany the victims.

The rest of the funds will go to partners who will use their expertise in the field to serve the establishments, as well as for research on the phenomenon of sexual violence in post-secondary institutions.

Finally, $4 million will be used to improve the safety of certain areas identified as high-risk zones in some establishments.

Déry said she hopes these new measures will improve the situation at Quebec higher education establishments and make their environments safer for everyone.