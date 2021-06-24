Quebec's Fête nationale marked with mix of in-person and virtual celebrations

Festivities are planned in communities across the province to mark Fête nationale, the province's annual holiday, in keeping with public health restrictions.

Celebrations will be in held in many Montreal neighbourhoods and smaller municipalities on the island and beyond both today and throughout the weekend.

Some events, however, have been cancelled or will take place virtually.

There won't be a parade through Montreal for the second straight year but, as an alternative, artistic installations are on display at the Quartier des Spectacles downtown.

The main concert scheduled for this evening, as well, will not have not an audience for the second year in a row.

The show will be broadcast on all major French TV networks starting at 8 p.m. and feature a wide array of artists, including Cœur de pirate, Marie-Mai and Sarahmée.

Charlotte Cardin, Louis-Jean Cormier, Cœur de pirate, Corneille, Samian and Sarahmée will perform. (Radio-Canada)

The city of Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore will also be hosting a virtual concert.

The event, which will be streamed on Facebook, TVRS and MATV, will feature performances by Bleu Jeans Bleu, Émile Bilodeau and Sarah Dufour.

It will air starting at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks will go off in five different parks at 10 p.m.

The city hasn't announced which parks in an attempt to limit gatherings, but it has confirmed that two will be located in Vieux-Longueuil, two in Saint-Hubert and one in Greenfield Park.

A full list of events is available here, and a list of what Montreal services are closed for the holiday is available here.