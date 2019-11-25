Quebec farmers press Trudeau to take action on CN strike, propane shortage

Tractors from Quebec farms rumbled back into Montreal on Monday morning — this time to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's constituency office, where farmers demanded the government do something about the propane shortage caused by the CN Rail strike.

Last Friday, a convoy of tractors rolled up to CN's head office in downtown Montreal, where farmers declared that their livelihood is being threatened by the propane shortage.

This time, the farmers dumped bags of corn in front of Trudeau's office in Montreal's north end, demanding action.

The strike by CN rail's 3,200 employees is now in its seventh day.

The head of a lobby group representing Quebec farmers and the agricultural industry told Radio-Canada that they don't want to interfere in the labour dispute, but they do want Trudeau to ensure CN is doing what it can to protect their livelihoods.

Farmers use propane to heat hog barns and henhouses, as well as to dry grain before storage.

Farmers rally in Montreal to protest a propane shortage caused by the CN Rail strike. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Marcel Groleau, president of the Agricultural Producers' Union (UPA), said they're not asking for special legislation to force the CN employees back to work, but they want Trudeau and his government to "put pressure on CN" to prioritize the transportation of propane.

"We're on the alert — it's an intolerable situation," Groleau said.

The UPA rallied dozens of farmers Monday morning to the Claude-Robillard sports complex in Ahuntsic—Cartierville close to Trudeau's constituency office.

Many came by bus, but another 30 came on tractors from Montreal's South Shore, slowing traffic as they made their way over the Jacques-Cartier bridge.