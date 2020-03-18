Closing border to migrant workers would have 'disastrous consequences' on Quebec's food supply, farmers say

Quebec's largest farmers' union, the UPA, is asking the federal government to grant an exception to temporary foreign workers who are needed to keep Quebec's agricultural industry afloat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new border rules on Monday, barring entry to travellers who are not Canadian citizens of permanent residents, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Trudeau did not indicate when Canada would be opening its borders again, leaving farmers to wonder how they will tend to their crops.

"Their absence will jeopardize the entire production season," said UPA president Marcel Groleau.

Around 16,000 workers were needed for the 2020 season. Roughly 3,000 have arrived so far, according to FERME, an organization that manages the recruitment of foreign agricultural workers in Quebec.

Groleau acknowledged that many local workers will be unemployed due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, and said people who do need a job should contact their local agricultural employment centre.

But he said the demand for workers can not be completely met with locals. Temporary foreign workers generally return to Quebec each year and are already trained for the job.

The UPA suggested that producers could take special measures, such as chartering flights for workers to keep them isolated from commercial passengers, and testing workers before they board the flight.

Impact on supermarket prices

The union said government officials need to view this as a priority to ensure food security in Canada.

If access to locally grown fruits and vegetables is compromised, prices in supermarkets would "explode," because the market would depend largely on imports.

The UPA says the industry is willing to implement special measures to ensure workers who come to Quebec aren't carrying the coronavirus. (Reno Patry/CBC)

FERME's director, Fernando Borja, said there isn't much time to waste since the planting season and greenhouse work begins in the coming weeks.

A total of 4,000 workers were expected in April alone.

"If the workers can't come, agriculture as we know it will be very different," said Borja.

Prices of imported products will also escalate, he predicted, because other countries will be dealing with their own problems related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Quebec's fishing industry could also feel the effects of the freeze on foreign workers.

More than 1,200 workers were expected to work in Eastern Quebec, according to Bill Sheehan, president of the Quebec Association of Fishing Industry.

Sheehan said the last thing companies want "is to bring people into our workplaces who could have the virus."

That's why companies would respect any safety measures the government would put in place, similar to those suggested for the food and agro-industry.

"We really hope there will be changes so we can survive the season."

'Not simple'

François-Philippe Champagne, the federal government's trade minister, confirmed to Radio-Canada that Ottawa has been discussing with the UPA, but said the problem isn't simple.

"How to ensure the health and safety of Canadians, while providing essential services and a continued food supply? Those are the questions we are asking and trying to figure out with public health officials," Champagne said.

Diane Lebouthilier, the MP for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, said the government is dealing with "extraordinary" circumstances.

Around 1,200 foreign workers were needed in Eastern Quebec to work in transformation plants. (Radio-Canada)

"With all the information that comes in every day, we are making changes and we will adjust gradually."

Trudeau announced Wednesday an $82-billion aid package to help Canadians and businesses, including in the agricultural sector.

The near term credit available to farmers and the agri-food sector will also be increased through Farm Credit Canada.