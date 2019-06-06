See more patients and we'll pay you more, Quebec tells family doctors

The Quebec government is offering thousands of dollars in bonuses to encourage family doctors to take on more patients.

The initiative, a partnership with the provincial federation of family physicians, means doctors who see a total of 750 patients a year will get an extra $7,500 yearly, and those who see 1,000 patients will get $15,000.

They will be paid using $46 million set aside by the Couillard government.

Doctors who take on vulnerable patients, such as seniors, people with chronic illnesses and mental health patients, will see those bonuses doubled.

The goal, said Health Minister Danielle McCann, is for 175,000 more Quebecers to have a physician.

"I think there's a will with the family doctors to evolve in terms of the way they practise family medicine, in the sense that they will rely more on the multidisciplinary team," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The hope is that members of those teams, such as nurse practitioners, will be able to take on more tasks, freeing up the doctor to see more patients.

Right now, family doctors are expected to spend 40 per cent of their time in a hospital, but McCann said the government is working with the specialists to see if they will step in to help free up family doctors.

They will also want family doctors to budget half of their work days toward seeing patients.

A new payment system

Premier François Legault, who has criticized bonuses for doctors in the past, said his issue was with the pay of specialists, who he said are "overpaid," not general practitioners.

He said the government is moving toward a system called capitation, whereby family doctors are compensated based on how many patients they have and the number of services provided, instead of predominantly on the services provided.

Dr. Louis Godin, president of the federation of family physicians, said he believes the move will have a positive effect on doctors and their ability to take patients.

But while he believes the goal of getting 175,000 more people a family doctor is attainable, he wouldn't go so far as to guarantee it would happen.

"We will do our best to take the most patients [as possible]."