Quebec party leaders face off in first-ever English TV debate

The leaders of Quebec's four main political parties are facing off this evening in the first-ever televised debate in English between provincial party leaders.

The 90-minute debate begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be available live on CBC TV and radio and streamed online, above.

It will touch on six main subjects: education, health, the economy, the environment, identity, and relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

The showdown comes at a crucial moment in the campaign, after no clear winner emerged from last week's French-language debate.

There is only one more leaders debate, in French, remaining, later in the week, before the Oct. 1 vote.

Polls suggest François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec is in majority territory, buoyed by the CAQ's popularity among francophones.

But Legault's party has stumbled, at times, on the campaign trail, most recently over the weekend, when the CAQ leader mistakenly told reporters it takes a new immigrant "a few months" to become a Canadian citizen.

In fact, the process takes at least three years.

Cutting the number of immigrants Quebec accepts annually is one of the main platforms in the CAQ election campaign, and other party leaders were quick to criticize Legault's response.

On Sunday, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard said that "Legault wants to have a test for expulsion but fails the test of understanding, of knowledge."

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault arrives at Maison Radio-Canada for Monday's English-language debate. (Sylvain Charest/Radio-Canada)

The Liberals are second in the polls, followed by the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire.

CBC Quebec is presenting the debate, in partnership with CTV, Global, CJAD, Citytv and the Montreal Gazette.

The debate will be moderated by CBC's Debra Arbec and CTV's Mutsumi Takahashi, and hosted by Global's Jamie Orchard.

CBC and its English-language media partners have set up a joint fact-checking desk to put the leaders' statements under the microscope. The story on the results of our fact-checking will be online later this evening.

