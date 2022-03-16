Quebec tables bill to end pandemic state of emergency

Two years after it was first declared, Quebec's public health state of emergency will soon be coming to an end.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled a bill in the National Assembly this morning, which when adopted, will lift the pandemic state of emergency.

The government will still be allowed to retain some powers to manage the health care system through to the end of the year.

The state of emergency, triggered under the Public Health Act, gave the government the ability to take any "measure necessary to protect the health of the population" without having to follow standard procedures.

The emergency was first declared on March 13, 2020 and granted the government special powers to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. That included being able to limit travel and dictate working conditions for health-care employees, rather than abiding by collective agreements.

While the state of emergency was initially declared for a 10-day period, the Quebec government has renewed it 103 times, by order in council.

The Legault government had faced criticism from the opposition for not seeking permission from the National Assembly to extend its emergency powers.

The end of the state of emergency comes as the government has already relaxed most pandemic restrictions and has announced its intention to drop mask requirements in public places by mid-April, and on public transit in May.

The bill states that pandemic measures that are still in effect when the public health emergency is lifted can be maintained until Dec 31, 2022. The government will have the ability to gradual relax these rules by decree.

The bill also shields the government and individuals from legal action for continuing to apply pandemic measures "in good faith."

As well, contracts signed under the state of emergency that are necessary to ensure the operation of testing or vaccination clinics can be extended until the end of the year, while contracts for the storage of personal protective equipment can be extended for up to five years.

Dubé is expected to provide further details on the bill at a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.