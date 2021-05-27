Give us flag emoji, Quebec tells internet. You already have one, internet responds

Quebec's National Assembly passed a unanimous motion earlier this week, calling on the government to open negotiations with an internet standards body for the creation of a Quebec flag emoji.

As it turns out, there is already a Quebec flag emoji, but not all devices may carry it, according to the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit organization that sets international standards for the exchange of text data.

"The Unicode Emoji Specification supports all regional flags that can be represented with ISO 3166 codes," the consortium said in a statement to CBC News, referring to the international system of codes for countries and their subdivisions.

"However, individual vendors do not support every available flag on their platforms (because there are 5,000+ sub-regional flags), which is why not all appear on device keyboards."

The motion, which passed Wednesday, was presented by the Parti Québécois.

It invoked the importance of having a "distinct visual identity" on the internet and called on the government to ask for a flag emoji "as soon as possible" from Unicode.