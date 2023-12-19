Quebec health minister asks Quebecers to stay away from ERs — if they can

Days away from the holiday season, the Quebec government is asking for the co-operation of Quebecers to do what they can to "reduce the pressure on emergency rooms," many of which have exceeded 100 per cent capacity.

"There is a big portion of the people going to emergency rooms that don't have urgent issues," Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé told journalists Tuesday afternoon.

Dubé said Quebecers who are concerned about their health but aren't seriously sick should be seeking alternatives like calling 811, receiving care at home and consulting pharmacists.

The upcoming winter months are going to be a challenge because of respiratory viruses, hospital understaffing and staff vacations, said Dubé.

Hospital capacity in the red

The stretcher occupancy rates across Quebec's regions paint the picture of a province whose emergency rooms are running out of space.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the average occupancy rate in Montreal was at 147 per cent, according to Index Santé. The occupancy rate at the Jewish General Hospital was 217 per cent. The Royal Victoria Hospital was at 176 per cent and the Lakeshore General Hospital was at 155 per cent.

In Laval, Que., the average hospital occupancy rate was 178 per cent.

In the Montérégie region of Quebec, the average was 157 per cent. The Hôtel-Dieu-de-Sorel hospital was at 200 per cent occupancy. The average in the Laurentians was 161 per cent, with Saint-Eustache hospital at 184 per cent.

The Lanaudière region had the highest average of all the regions at 184 per cent. The Lanaudière hospital was at 230 per cent.

Meanwhile the Sainte-Croix Hospital in the Centre-du-Québec region was at 184 per cent and the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in the Eastern Townships was at 163 per cent.

More to come.