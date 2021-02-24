Quebec primary students will be required to wear masks after March break
All primary school students in Quebec's red zones will have to wear pediatric procedural masks in class upon returning from March break, CBC has learned.
New regulation to be announced Thursday, affecting students in Quebec's red zones
Students in the Montreal region will be the first to don the masks under the new provincial regulation, starting on March 8.
The rule will come into effect on March 15 in red zones in the rest of the province.
The Quebec government will be overseeing the distribution of child-sized masks to schools in red zones.
This measure was recommended by public health in an effort to counter the spread of new COVID-19 variants that have been mostly cropping up in schools and daycares.
Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge is expected to announce the measure on Thursday.
