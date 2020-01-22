Quebec's proposed electoral reforms would give regions more power

The Coalition Avenir Québec government is seeking to overhaul the way voters choose their government with a new mixed proportional system that would give rural areas more clout.

Under the proposed reforms, the Outaouais, Mauricie and the Centre-du-Québec would each get an additional seat in the National Assembly, while the island of Montreal would lose three, going from 27 to 24 seats.

There would still be 125 MNAs in the legislature. A total of 80 would be candidates elected per riding, and 45 chosen from regional lists. Voters would have to cast two ballots.

Hearings into the CAQ's proposed legislation, Bill 39, began Wednesday in Quebec City.

Sonia LeBel, the CAQ minister responsible for electoral reform, said the proposal attempts to strike a balance.

"It's to make sure that everybody is well represented," she said.

"Ultimately, this is not Montreal against the rest of Quebec. It's to make sure that we have more accurate representations of all the thoughts and philosophies at the [National Assembly]."

Bill 39 also requires voters to approve the plan in a referendum likely to coincide with the next provincial election, set for 2022.

The CAQ promised in the last election campaign to reform the electoral system and introduce proportional representation.

If the proposal goes through, Quebec would become the first province to adopt a system of mixed proportional representation.

Other provinces, including British Columbia and Prince Edward Island, have tried to introduce electoral reform. In both cases, voters opted against the proposal in referendums.

The federal Liberals under Justin Trudeau also promised to make changes, but walked away from the commitment.