CAQ government set to introduce electoral reform bill

The Coalition Avenir Québec government is expected to table legislation today aimed at creating a system of proportional representation in the province.

The bill is to be titled, simply, "An Act to establish a new electoral system."

Electoral reform was among the CAQ's key promises during last year's election campaign.

If the government follows through, Quebec would become the first province to adopt proportional representation.

Other provincial governments, including that of Ontario and Prince Edward Island, have flirted with the idea of voting reform but never followed through.

The federal Liberals under Justin Trudeau also promised a system of proportional representation but walked away from the commitment.

Quebec Premier François Legault has floated the idea of including a clause requiring a referendum around the change. It would require 50 per cent plus one of voters to approve the change.

There are currently 125 seats at the National Assembly.

Under the proposed system, roughly 80 seats would be assigned to ridings, while the remainder would be divided up based on the number of votes obtained by each party.