Couillard may call Quebec's general election earlier than planned

Premier Philippe Couillard is "seriously considering" calling the general election a few days earlier than planned so politicians can spend a extra time on the campaign trail, Radio-Canada reports.

Though the Oct. 1 election day will not change, provincial law allows election campaigns to last a minimum of 33 days to a maximum of 39 days.

It was widely believed that Couillard would call the election on Aug. 29, sticking with the 33-day minimum.

However, Radio-Canada sources have confirmed that Couillard, leader of the Liberal Party, has not nailed down an exact date, but he could call the election as early as Aug. 23 or the weekend of Aug. 25 and 26.

By calling the election early, the Liberal party would force runner-up François Legault, leader of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), into the electoral area earlier than planned.

The hope, Radio-Canada reports, is that the longer campaign would create more opportunity for Legault to stumble as the CAQ leads in the polls.



On Tuesday morning, Legault welcomed the challenge in a tweet.