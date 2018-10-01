Eastern Townships turns the page on decades of Liberal rule
Coalition Avenir Québec wins half the region's ridings
A region dominated by Liberal strongholds for as long as 30 years have turned their backs on tradition, ushering in the Coalition Avenir Québec in at least three ridings.
Brome-Missisquoi has chosen the CAQ's Isabelle Charest, an Olympic speedskater, to replace Liberal veteran Pierre Paradis, who's held the riding since 1980
Paradis did not run in this election, after he was ousted from the Liberal caucus in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct. He was never charged.
The Liberals have also lost Richmond, a riding represented by a member of the Vallières family since 1981, where the CAQ's André Bachand has secured his seat.
Bachand was the Conservative MP for Arthabaska-Richmond riding from 1997 to 2004 and was also mayor of Asbestos.
The CAQ also pulled off the first non-Liberal win in Mégantic since 1976, with its candidate François Jacques, a funeral home owner and municipal councillor in Lac-Mégantic.
