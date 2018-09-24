Thousands of Quebecers vote early in advance polls

Polling stations in Quebec City and in the Eastern Townships were the busiest in the province this weekend, as advance polls opened across Quebec.

Since Friday, eligible voters have been able to head to the office of their local returning officer to vote. Advance polling stations were open yesterday and remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

''Electors are responding very well. They want to vote, and they came out in big numbers," said Julie St-Arnaud Drolet, spokesperson for Quebec's chief electoral officer.

As of Sunday night, 8.93 per cent of eligible voters in the province had cast a ballot.

Many of the ridings with the highest advance voter turnout are in Quebec City and will be key ones to watch on election night.

For example, the Taschereau riding, which could become Québec Solidaire's first seat off the island of Montreal, has already logged 13.38 per cent of votes.

Louis-Hébert still ahead

The highest participation rate (15.7 per cent) is in Louis-Hébert, a Liberal stronghold that Sam Hamad held from 2003 to 2017.

The Coalition Avenir Québec's Geneviève Guilbault won the byelection when Hamad stepped down in 2017 and is hoping to keep the seat.

During the 2014 provincial election, Louis-Hébert registered the highest voter turnout in the province, 86.6 per cent, significantly higher than the provincial average (71.44 per cent).

The returning officer for Louis-Hébert, Dorothée Rondeau, said it's hard to explain why voters in the riding feel more compelled to vote.

"I think it's a population that wants to understand, that wants to express itself," said Rondeau.

Residents in Quebec City are also less indecisive, according to Josiane Hébert, a communications consultant with Hill and Knowlton Stategies.

Josiane Hébert, a communications consultant and vice-president of Hill and Knowlton Stategies, says Elections Québec has made advanced voting more accessible, and that could help increase voter turnout. (Radio-Canada)

Based on polls the company carried out before the launch of the campaign, half of Quebec City voters had already made up their minds, compared to 45 per cent in the rest of the province.

"There were fewer people who were undecided, so people have that will to express themselves," Hébert said.

Easier to vote

Advance polls are also more accessible than they used to be, Hébert said.

''I remember putting my hand over a book to swear I couldn't vote on election day," she said.

That has changed significantly, with seven days now open for early birds, at polling stations and at the office of every riding's returning officer.

Sunday's calm weather may also have helped get the vote out, especially for those with reduced mobility or those who use public transportation, Hébert said.

"Sometimes voting results can come down to something as simple as the weather."

Advanced polling stations will stay open until 8 p.m. tonight. (Radio-Canada)

Elections Québec has also put in effort to attract the youth vote, setting up advanced polling stations on university and college campuses.

"We give out a lot of info about this, so we hope there will be a big [response] from students,'' said St-Arnaud Drolet.

Montreal sees lowest participation

In the Eastern Townships, 12.31 per cent of voters have already cast their ballot in the Sherbrooke riding.

Of the 10 ridings with the lowest turnout rates, seven are in Montreal.

Pontiac comes in third from last (5.15 per cent). The region was, however, recovering from the aftermath of Friday's tornado.

Voting is also open at every riding's returning officer on Sept. 25 and 26 from from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m and on Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.