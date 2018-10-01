Polling stations across Quebec will close in less than an hour, after a hotly contested, 39-day provincial election campaign.

The incumbent Liberals are facing a major challenge from Coalition Avenir Québec, led by François Legault.

The right-of-centre party, which promises to lower taxes, privatize some aspects of the health system and cut the number of immigrants, has capitalized on an appetite for change among Quebec voters and is favoured win the most seats.

The party, founded in 2011, was the favourite heading into the campaign. But Legault stumbled badly at times, particularly when pressed to explain his party's immigration policy.

Despite Legault's missteps, opinion polls suggest the CAQ has managed to hang on to the all-important lead among francophone voters, which could power him to a majority in the National Assembly.

The Liberals, led by Philippe Couillard, campaigned on their strong economic record and a promise to improve the everyday lives of Quebecers.

But they were subjected to criticism for their deep cuts to education and health care in the first two years of their mandate as they wrestled to balance the budget.

Scant talk of sovereignty

For the first time in decades, the question of whether Quebec should become independent hasn't figured prominently in the campaign.

Either the federalist Liberals or the pro-independence Parti Québécois have held power in the province since the defeat of Union Nationale in 1970.

But with support for sovereignty waning, the PQ, led by Jean-François Lisée, said it would put off holding a referendum until a second mandate.

Polls suggest the PQ could lose votes to another sovereignist party, the smaller, left-wing Québec Solidaire​, led by two popular "co-spokespeople," Manon Massé and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. The party's platform, including a series of bold environmental proposals, is particularly popular among young voters.

When the election was called, the Liberals held 68 seats, the PQ held 28, the CAQ 21 and Québec Solidaire​ three, along with five independents in the province's 125-seat National Assembly.

How to follow along

No matter where you are, you can follow along with us as the results come in.

CBC's television special begins at 8 p.m. ET, when the polls close. It will be broadcast locally and on CBC News Network, and also online on the CBC Montreal, CBC Ottawa and CBC Quebec Facebook pages, as well as on YouTube and Periscope.

The live election radio special also gets underway at 8 p.m. on CBC Radio One.

You'll also find our interactive, which will track the results of all 125 ridings in real time, live blog, starting at 5 p.m., as well as breaking news and analysis on our website.