CAQ set to take at least 1 riding in Liberal stronghold of Montreal

While it was clear within half an hour of the polls closing tonight that Coalition Avenir Québec was on the way to victory, the Liberals retained most of their seats on the island of Montreal, where the party has historically shored up much of its support.

But the CAQ is poised to make a historic breakthrough on the island, with Chantal Rouleau projected to win the riding of Pointe-aux-Trembles, in Montreal's east end.

This is the first time François Legault's party will have won a riding in Montreal since it was formed in 2011.

On the eve of the election, Legault made a "special call" for Montrealers to vote for the CAQ, saying he believed his party could make headway in the city.

The Liberals are still projected to win at least 19 of 27 seats on the island of Montreal as of 10 p.m. ET, according to CBC's vote tracker.

But the party's overall share of the vote on the island is down at least 16 per cent, while the CAQ's has climbed up by more than 9 per cent.

CAQ leading in 2nd Montreal riding

In 2014, the Liberals won 20 of the 27 ridings on the island, while the Parti Québécois won four and Québec Solidaire was elected in three.

In addition to Pointe-aux-Trembles, the CAQ has a chance to pick up a second seat on the island in the neighbouring riding of Bourget, where Richard Campeau is in a tight race against PQ veteran Maka Kotto.

The CAQ is also projected to win the Laval riding of Sainte-Rose, previously held by the Liberals, and in Laval-des-Rapides, the CAQ and the Liberals are in a tight race.

On Montreal's South Shore, where the CAQ has had a strong base, it's cemented its support, projected to take 19 of the region's 23 ridings.

Legault focused his attention on voters in the Montérégie region, where he made a quarter of his stops in the 39-day campaign, compared to Montreal, where he made just 10 per cent of his campaign stops.

Key Liberals re-elected

Kathleen Weil, the Liberal MNA who headed the province's anglophone secretariat at dissolution, has been declared re-elected in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, while Dominique Anglade, the economy minister and deputy premier, has been declared re-elected in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne.

The Liberals have also won all four ridings in the West Island: Jacques-Cartier, Nelligan, Marquette and Robert-Baldwin.

In Jacques-Cartier, Greg Kelley, the son of longtime Liberal MNA Geoff Kelley, who retired from politics at dissolution, will take over from his father, while Carlos Leitão, the party's finance minister,​ has been re-elected in Robert-Baldwin.

Cheers at New City Gas as polls show Greg Kelley elected in Jacques-Cartier <a href="https://t.co/JK4S96snmW">pic.twitter.com/JK4S96snmW</a> —@katemckenna8

Longtime Liberal MNA Christine St-Pierre, who has been re-elected in Acadie, thanked her constituents but expressed dismay at the overall results.

"I can tell you that I am of course disappointed, very disappointed. What we have to do is respect the verdict of the population," she said.

"We have to continue to work. We have to play the roll of Official Ppposition.… As an Official Opposition, we will be very strong."

Jennifer Maccarone, the former president of the English Language School Boards Association, has won handily in Westmount–​Saint-Louis, while new Liberal candidate Enrique Ciccone has won in Marquette.

Montreal-Quebec City relationship

It remains to be seen how the relationship between Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and a CAQ government in Quebec City will take shape.

During the election campaign, Legault said he would consider cutting down the size of Montreal's city council if elected premier. That was criticized by Plante, who accused the CAQ leader of "interference" in municipal issues.

Plante had also sought a firm commitment from all parties that the province would help finance her plan to build a new Pink line for the Montreal Metro.

Legault previously said the Pink line wouldn't be a priority for a CAQ government but softened his stance after meeting Plante in September. He said he'd be willing to support the project if the Pink line could be some form of public transit other than a Metro line, and if a consensus on its construction is reached among on- and off-island mayors.