Liberal reforms subject of scorn at election debate focused on health care

The woman tasked with defending the Couillard Liberals' controversial health reforms says she would take steps to hire more nurses and improve their working conditions if her party gets another mandate.

Gertrude Bourdon, who would replace the unpopular Gaétan Barrette as health minister if the Liberals win the election, was the target of criticism at a debate Wednesday featuring candidates from the party's four main parties.

"The Liberals have let the situation deteriorate," said Danielle McCann, a CAQ candidate and another potential health minister, referring specifically to high nurse-to-patient ratios, a key issue for the province's nurses.

The debate took place at the Montreal offices of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), a powerful labour federation which represents 7,500 Quebec nurses.

Nurses were among Barrette's most vocal critics, complaining his reforms left them overworked and stressed out.

Where they stand

On Wednesday, all parties committed to making improvements to the conditions for nurses, though their approaches differed.

Bourdon pledged the Liberals would embark on a "massive" hiring spree.

McCann, for her part, said a CAQ government would "definitely eliminate mandatory overtime," a longstanding demand from nurses.

The CAQ has promised to free up resources in ERs by improving access to CLSCs and private clinics.

It has also committed to providing Quebecers with access to a family doctor within 36 hours.

The PQ's Diane Lamarre, meanwhile, reiterated her party's plan to set up a $10 million fund to address staffing problems and to open CLSCs seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

She said inadequate funding has led to "inhuman" conditions, creating an "exodus" in the nursing field. She blamed, in part, the reforms that centralized health care services.

Vanessa Roy of Québec Solidaire said her party would put more power into the hands of nurses and pay them better.

Nurses would welcome female health minister

​FIQ vice-president Denise Joseph said she was encouraged by the candidates' comments and would press for more specific commitments ahead of the Oct. 1 vote.

All four parties' representatives at Wednesday's debate were women, and Joseph said having a woman as Quebec's next health minister could provide a different perspective.

"We are used to dealing with a health care minister as a man for the past quite a few years," she said.

"Let's hope this one, as a woman, will be able to do our negotiations, and we can understand each other."